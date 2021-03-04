US Trustee Says Alpha Media Ch. 11 Plan Too Rushed

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- The Office of the U.S. Trustee objected Thursday to the proposed Chapter 11 disclosure statement of radio station owner Alpha Media Holdings, telling a Virginia bankruptcy court that the plan doesn't provide enough time for parties to file objections. John P. Fitzgerald III, acting U.S. trustee for Region Four, argued that the plan documents were filed Feb. 18, but notice of the right to object to the plan wouldn't be delivered to interested parties until March 16, with the objection deadline occurring just nine days later. Fitzgerald said the U.S. bankruptcy code requires 28 days of notice, and that notice is required...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS