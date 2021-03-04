Prosecutors In Texas AG Fraud Case Ask For Oral Arguments

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- The special prosecutors pursuing felony securities fraud charges against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton have urged the appellate court that stayed the case in October to hear oral arguments over whether the suit belongs in Collin County or Harris County. In a motion filed on Tuesday with the First Court of Appeals in Houston, attorneys representing the state of Texas outlined reasons why the court should schedule oral arguments, including because the "issues presented in this original proceeding are not only novel; their importance to the parties and to the jurisprudence of Texas cannot be overstated." "For this reason alone, both...

