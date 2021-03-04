Inside DC Bar's New Guidance On Multiple Representation

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 4:49 PM EST) -- Until last week, employee-side lawyers in Washington, D.C., were potentially open to attack when they represented both a party and a friendly witness in the same proceeding. In two ethics opinions issued in late February, the D.C. Bar cleared the way for an employee's lawyer to represent both the client and a friendly witness in the same case, if — and this is an important "if" — there was no conflict between the two. Although defense counsel in employment cases are routinely authorized to represent both the employer and all the other employees of the employer, it is sometimes an open...

