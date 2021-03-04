9th Circ. Vacates Water Pollution Conviction, Orders New Trial

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 6:36 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit Thursday reversed a man's conviction for allegedly violating federal water protection law by directing construction companies to dump debris on protected land, finding the government must prove he knew the site was considered "waters" to be found guilty. In a published opinion, the panel agreed that a new trial must be held to determine whether James Philip Lucero knowingly polluted waters in violation of the federal Clean Water Act when he arranged for construction companies to pay to dump dirt and debris on a plot of land near the San Francisco Bay. The Ninth Circuit vacated a jury's...

