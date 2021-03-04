DOJ's 'Troubling' Theory Gains Walmart Allies In Opioid Case

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- Business groups, a pro-business think tank and a drug store advocacy group have backed Walmart's attempt to torpedo the federal government's suit claiming the retail chain helped spur the nationwide opioid epidemic by failing to scrutinize suspicious prescriptions. In one amicus brief dated Wednesday, the Chamber of Commerce of the United States of America and the National Retail Federation along with the Washington Legal Foundation, a nonprofit law firm and policy center, threw their support behind Walmart in the U.S. Department of Justice's suit. Under the government's theory, companies as a whole can be found to have knowingly flouted a regulation if...

