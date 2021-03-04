Schlumberger Unit Says Albright's Past Clouds Transfer Bid

Law360 (March 4, 2021, 9:01 PM EST) -- Schlumberger unit M-I LLC said Thursday that it wants input from a Texas federal judge before agreeing to transfer its patent infringement case to U.S. District Judge Alan Albright, whose former firm used to represent the defendant in the case. M-I and FPUSA filed dueling notices before U.S. District Judge David A. Ezra on FPUSA's proposal to transfer M-I's recently delayed infringement trial against the company to Judge Albright's court, where this year's first and only in-person patent trial wrapped up this week. M-I expressed concern that Houston-based Bracewell LLP represented FPUSA until December 2018. Before former President Donald Trump tapped him...

