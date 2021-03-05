Deputy's OT Suit Can Go On Despite 'Sham Affidavit' Claim

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- A sheriff's patrol deputy's unpaid overtime lawsuit against his former employer can move forward, an Arkansas federal judge ruled, rejecting St. Francis County's contention that the deputy provided a "sham affidavit" about his hours. U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson denied the county's efforts to toss the suit, arguing in Thursday's order that it was still unclear whether St. Francis acted in good faith and whether it does in fact owe overtime wages to the former patrol deputy. St. Francis County argued that Justin Jones can't claim he is owed overtime because in deposition testimony he couldn't pinpoint how much overtime he...

