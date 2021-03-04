PwC Trial Judge Limits Whistleblower's Integrity Questions

Law360, San Francisco (March 4, 2021, 8:12 PM EST) -- A California federal magistrate judge overseeing a bench trial on whether PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP fired an auditor in retaliation for purported whistleblowing refused Thursday to allow the ex-employee's counsel to question PwC's expert witness on the company's auditing track record or on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's impartiality. U.S. Magistrate Judge Alex G. Tse sustained numerous objections made by PwC's counsel during cross examination Thursday of its expert witness, Jason Flemmons, a former SEC deputy chief accountant, shooting down questions by ex-PwC auditor Mauro Botta's attorney about whether the SEC might have been politically pressured not to bring enforcement actions against PwC....

