4th Circ. Kills TCPA Suit Against Gov't Employees

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:22 PM EST) -- Federal employees can't be left on the hook for Telephone Consumer Protection Act violations if they were acting in their official capacity, the Fourth Circuit declared Thursday. Craig Cunningham's beef over recorded calls informing him about the approaching health care enrollment deadline was actually with the federal government, not its employees, and the government is immune to TCPA claims, the panel explained in a 12-page published opinion. "Indeed, absent sovereign immunity, federal employees would be swept up in endless suits for damages for nothing more than doing their jobs," the court said. And while the calls may have been annoying, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS