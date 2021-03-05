Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Venezuela Oil Co. On The Hook For $40M Bond

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- A New York judge had to order Venezuela's national oil company to repay about $40 million it owed to a Portuguese pipeline company on a defaulted bond, saying the oil giant failed to prove that it was impossible to repay the debt due to U.S. sanctions.

Petróleos de Venezuela SA and its subsidiary did not manage to turn up documents from Portuguese banks showing that the banks had declined to honor attempted wire transfers from PDVSA to Cimontubo-Tubagens E Soldadura LDA of Portugal, U.S. District Judge George B. Daniels wrote.

The decision comes after Judge Daniels entertained the possibility in December...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!