Stanford Receiver Urges $79M Ponzi Clawback Citing 5th Circ.

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:34 PM EST) -- The court-appointed receiver of Stanford International Bank asked a Texas federal judge late Thursday to enter a final judgment in his $79 million fraudulent transfer clawback claim against a group of the bank's investors after a Fifth Circuit panel mandated a return of the funds. Ralph S. Janvey said in his motion seeking a clawback judgment against GMAG LLC and related entities referred to as the Magness parties that the Fifth Circuit ruling comes after a lengthy procedural history that included a federal jury verdict and appeals to the Fifth Circuit and the Texas Supreme Court. With a the final decision...

