Disparate Accountability For Robinhood Platform And Its CEO

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:22 PM EST) -- In the wake of a recent trading frenzy that took place on brokerage platforms such as Robinhood, dozens of class action lawsuits have been filed, congressional testimony was heard, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signaled an investigation into the market mania that swept the nation in late January. In the final weeks of January, retail investors identified that several hedge funds had taken massive short positions on what the funds believed were fundamentally flawed companies, including GameStop Corp., BlackBerry Ltd., Nokia Corp. and several others. These short positions triggered what could be characterized as a mass movement by retail...

