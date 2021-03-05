Sens. Revive Push To Ban Sentencing For Acquitted Conduct

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee's top two members introduced a bill Thursday to bar judges from considering acquitted conduct in sentencing, a practice that Justice Clarence Thomas and late Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Antonin Scalia wanted to review as far back as 2014. Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, introduced legislation to mandate that judges "shall not consider, except for purposes of mitigating a sentence, acquitted conduct." A parallel bipartisan bill will be introduced in the House next week, the two said. "Federal law inexplicably allows judges to override a jury verdict...

