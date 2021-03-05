Soccer Club Can't Remove Arbitrator In £340M Takeover Fight

Law360, London (March 5, 2021, 4:49 PM GMT) -- Newcastle United has lost its bid to remove an arbitrator from the panel considering the club's dispute with the Premier League for scuttling its planned £340 million ($471 million) sale, as a judge rejected claims that the barrister had a conflict of interest. A judge has dismissed Newcastle United's High Court bid to have a barrister disqualified from a panel considering its dispute with the Premier League. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell/Pool) In a decision dated Feb. 24 but published on Friday, Judge Philip Pelling dismissed the club's High Court bid to have Michael Beloff QC disqualified from the panel, which was based on claims...

