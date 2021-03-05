3 Firms Craft £2.3B Deal For Mobile Power Provider Aggreko

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:28 AM EST) -- Private equity firms I Squared Capital and TDR Capital will shell out £2.3 billion ($3.2 billion) for U.K.-based Aggreko, a mobile power provider on tap for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, in a deal announced Friday that was built by law firms Kirkland & Ellis, Slaughter and May and Dickson Minto. The deal sees Albion Acquisitions Ltd., an entity set up by I Squared Capital Advisors (US) LLC and TDR Capital LLP, picking up Aggreko PLC for 880 pence per share in cash, which represents a premium of 39% compared to the closing price on Thursday, according to a filling made Friday with...

