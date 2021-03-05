Texas Attys Hit With $27M Malpractice Suit Over Ranch Deals

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:28 PM EST) -- The daughter of the past owner of a southwest Texas ranch has accused attorneys from San Antonio law firm Langley & Banack of leading her father astray for years and costing him more than $27 million by manipulating real estate deals for their own personal gain. Lawrence G. Hancock's daughter Catherine H. McMahan sued Langley & Banack Inc., three of its current attorneys and one attorney who has since left the firm in Texas state court on Wednesday. One of the attorneys, J. Patrick Rouse, removed the suit to federal court less than a day later. McMahan alleges that when she became...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS