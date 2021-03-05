Judge Says Trip Insurance Suit Against United Can't Take Off

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- A proposed class action accusing United Airlines of taking kickbacks in online travel insurance sales was grounded by an Illinois federal judge on Friday because the class of travelers couldn't say how the airline deceived them. U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso ruled lead plaintiff Patricia Flores couldn't sufficiently show how she was misled to buy travel insurance with Travel Guard Group Inc. on United's site. Flores said she had been tricked into the policy with a hidden cost when she could have shopped for cheaper policies. But Judge Alonso found that her fraud claims couldn't stand. While the website statements...

