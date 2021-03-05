Country Band Defeats 'Chicken Fried' Royalty Claim Again

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:18 PM EST) -- Country music artists the Zac Brown Band don't have to pony up more royalties to a longtime friend of and early investor in the band who sued after the band had a hit song, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled on Friday. The appeals court found no merit to Braden Copeland's claims that the group's record label, Home Grown Music Inc., shorted him on money owed for individual song rights and merchandise. Judge Stephen Louis A. Dillard wrote the decision for the three-judge panel The court held that Copeland's deal with the band, stemming from his early investment as the band...

