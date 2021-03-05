Royal Caribbean Passenger Nabs Partial Win In Assault Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge on Friday trimmed but kept alive a passenger assault suit against Royal Caribbean that seeks to hold the cruise line liable for a woman's fractured wrist after it allegedly didn't monitor a drunk man aboard its ship. Deborah Reed's November 2019 lawsuit alleges Royal Caribbean failed to keep an eye on a drunk man who grabbed Reed without her consent during a dance party, spun her around and dropped her, fracturing her wrist and requiring surgery. On Friday, her motion for summary judgment was partially granted and partially denied, trimming the suit that centers on whether video...

