Roundup Claimants Slam 'Frankenstein-ian' $2B Bayer Deal

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 8:35 PM EST) -- Hundreds of attorneys and several consumer and legal advocacy organizations on Friday joined dozens of putative class members in the Roundup product liability case in urging a California federal judge not to approve a proposed $2 billion deal to settle claims that the weedkiller causes cancer, saying the "anemic" settlement benefits Monsanto and its parent company Bayer AG more than sick plaintiffs. The proposed $2 billion class settlement is part of a larger $10 billion deal the company announced in June to resolve most of the approximately 125,000 claims in the sprawling multidistrict litigation that the chemical glyphosate in the weedkiller Roundup made by Monsanto...

