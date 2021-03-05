NYC To Face Trial In Homeless Services Officers' OT Suit

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- The City of New York is set to go to trial to face accusations from city Department of Homeless Services officers that it failed to pay overtime for pre- and post-shift work, after a New York federal judge denied an early win for either side. In an opinion and order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Alison J. Nathan mostly refused to grant summary judgment to either the city or the officers, saying there remained material disputes of fact for the claims of unpaid overtime, miscalculation of the rate of overtime pay and miscalculation of compensatory time. "Because the parties provide conflicting testimonial...

