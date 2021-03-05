Panda Express Workers Forced To Strip At Seminar, Suit Says​​​​​​​

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 3:18 PM EST) -- Panda Express steered an employee to a seminar that resembled a "cult initiation ritual," where she was screamed at, forced to strip to her underwear and hug a nearly naked male colleague, according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles. Attorneys representing Jennifer Spargifiore, a former worker for Panda Express operator Panda Restaurant Group Inc., announced Thursday that they had sued the company, as well as Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy, in state court. Spargifiore's five-count complaint said the supervisor of her Chinese fast-food restaurant told her she needed to take an Alive Seminars "self-improvement" course to be eligible for a...

