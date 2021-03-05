Chicago Political Operative Denies Bribing City Officials

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- A Chicago political operative accused of bribing a former alderman and public school official to obtain benefits for his clients pled not guilty in federal court in Illinois Friday to wire fraud and other charges. Longtime political operative Roberto Caldero, 68, entered his plea at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Steven Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois during his initial appearance on an eight-count indictment prosecutors filed last week. They claim that Caldero bribed two public officials in exchange for official actions benefiting clients who were seeking favors including a $1 billion custodial services contract with the school district,...

