Software Pioneer John McAfee Indicted In Crypto Case

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 12:04 PM EST) -- Antivirus software innovator John McAfee and his bodyguard have been indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges for fraudulently touting various cryptocurrencies on Twitter to further two separate schemes, Manhattan federal prosecutors said Friday. McAfee Associates founder John McAfee, shown here in September 2017, has been indicted on fraud and money laundering conspiracy charges, prosecutors said Friday. (Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg via Getty Images) Between December 2017 and October 2018, McAfee and private security guard Jimmy Gale Watson Jr. tricked investors into buying over a dozen different digital currencies in a pair of scams that allegedly netted the two men a combined...

