US Blacklists Ex-PrivatBank Owner For Corruption

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 6:47 PM EST) -- The United States said Friday it placed a travel ban on a Ukrainian oligarch and former owner of PrivatBank for his involvement in "significant" corruption as an investigation relating to an alleged money laundering scheme involving billions stolen from the bank remains ongoing. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the blacklisting of Ihor Kolomoyskyy, the former governor of Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk province, accusing the billionaire businessman of using his political influence and official power for personal gain, undermining the rule of law and the Ukrainian public's faith in their government. "While this designation is based on acts during his time in...

