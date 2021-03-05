Sens. Float New Int'l Tech Office To Set 5G Standards

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 9:30 PM EST) -- Eight senators are introducing a bill to create an international office that would work with other nations to set up standards for 5G, a race in which the United States is lagging behind. The bipartisan coalition, which includes Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., unveiled the bill Friday, calling it a necessary step to "compete against growing technological strength and influence by the Chinese Communist Party and other authoritarian regimes." Dubbed the Democracy Technology Partnership Act, the bill would create an interagency office nestled within the U.S. Department of State with a mandate to work with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS