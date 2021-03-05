IRS Should Level The Field For R&D Tax Credits

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- For years now, the architectural, engineering and construction community has been receiving the research and development tax credits it deserves for fostering innovation in its creation of America's vital infrastructure.[1] But recently the architectural, engineering and construction community has begun seeing an increase in unfair denials of these credits by the Internal Revenue Services, breaking with the long-standing application of the research and development tax credit for businesses that provide these important services. When my company, Engineered Tax Services[2], which represents members within the architectural, engineering and construction community, brought up this fact in meetings with members of the U.S. House...

