5th Circ. Says Insurer Owes For Texas Condo's Storm Damage

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:58 PM EST) -- Insurance Company of the West can't escape coverage for Hurricane Harvey's entire destruction of a Houston condominium association's 22 boat slips, the Fifth Circuit affirmed Friday. The Fifth Circuit, in the published opinion, said ICW couldn't prove Playa Vista Conroe's hurricane damages, which exceeded $240,000, weren't covered by its insurance policy. Rather, the appeals court said it was satisfied with testimony from Playa Vista's president, Robert G. Copes, that the slips weren't destroyed by a flood, so the damage couldn't be excluded by a flood provision, according to the ruling. The boat slips were damaged on water and not dry land as...

