10th Circ. Cancels Rehearing On Bump Stock Ban Challenge

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday reversed course and rescinded an en banc rehearing of a lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule banning bump stocks over the dissent of five circuit judges. According to the court's opinion, a majority of the en banc panel voted to vacate its order granting the rehearing after considering briefs and oral argument, though the opinion does not state why. Five judges — Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich and U.S. Circuit Judges Harris L. Hartz, Jerome Holmes, Allison H. Eid and Joel M. Carson III — dissented in four written opinions. Judge Tymkovich said...

