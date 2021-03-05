Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

10th Circ. Cancels Rehearing On Bump Stock Ban Challenge

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Friday reversed course and rescinded an en banc rehearing of a lawsuit challenging the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives' rule banning bump stocks over the dissent of five circuit judges.

According to the court's opinion, a majority of the en banc panel voted to vacate its order granting the rehearing after considering briefs and oral argument, though the opinion does not state why.  Five judges — Chief Circuit Judge Timothy Tymkovich and U.S. Circuit Judges Harris L. Hartz, Jerome Holmes, Allison H. Eid and Joel M. Carson III — dissented in four written opinions. 

Judge Tymkovich said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!