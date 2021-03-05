Ex-Foundation Exec Avoids Prison For UN Bribery Scheme

Law360, New York (March 5, 2021, 9:58 PM EST) -- The former finance director of a Manhattan-based economic development organization on Friday avoided any prison time for her role in a scheme to facilitate bribe payments to the president of the United Nations General Assembly. Heidi Hong Piao, formerly the finance director of the Global Sustainability Foundation, or GSF, which promoted economic development in foreign countries, previously admitted to funneling bribes to John Ashe, the late former U.N. ambassador for Antigua and Barbuda who served a one-year term as head of the General Assembly beginning in September 2013. The case notably led to the conviction of Chinese real estate billionaire Ng...

