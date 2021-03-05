Walgreens Settles PAGA Off-Duty Break Suit For $6.8M

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 7:59 PM EST) -- A proposed class of pharmacy workers asked a California federal judge on Friday to preliminarily approve a $6.8 million settlement that would resolve accusations Walgreens violated the Private Attorneys General Act and other labor laws when it failed to provide meal and rest breaks for its workers. In a 33-page motion for preliminary approval, class counsel said roughly $3.8 million will be doled out to members of the settlement class following payment of other settlement costs. The lawyers intend to request approximately one-third of the fund, or around $2.2 million, to cover attorney fees. "Although plaintiffs remain confident in the merits...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS