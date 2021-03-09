Key Insights From DOJ's 2020 Fraud Enforcement

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 5:50 PM EST) -- Recently the U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Division's Fraud Section released its annual year-in-review report for 2020.[1] In this article, we highlight three key takeaways from the report. The Fraud Section is an integral part of the DOJ's efforts to investigate and prosecute complex white collar crimes, particularly large national and international corporate cases. It also has exclusive jurisdiction and oversight of all Foreign Corrupt Practices Act matters. The Fraud Section's annual report, begun in 2015, is a look at the past year, and typically it is also a harbinger of the section's goals and priorities for the coming year. But the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS