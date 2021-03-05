2nd Circ. Doubts Race Bias Beef Against NYU Law Review

Law360, New York (March 5, 2021, 6:46 PM EST) -- A Second Circuit panel asked Friday why a Texas-incorporated group with tenuous ties to the New York University Law Review would sue over the publication's effort to promote diversity, with two judges expressing doubt over the viability of its allegations of harm to white men. The comments came during virtual appellate arguments as Circuit Judges Pierre N. Leval, José A. Cabranes and Steven J. Menashi heard a bid by the group — Faculty, Alumni and Students Opposed to Racial Preferences, or FASORP — to undo a decision by Manhattan U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos to throw out its claims. The group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS