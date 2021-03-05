Bezos Scores $218K Fees After 'Overstaffed' Legal Team's Win

Law360 (March 5, 2021, 11:01 PM EST) -- A California judge granted Jeff Bezos' request for attorney fees Friday after defeating a defamation suit by his girlfriend's brother over a phone hacking incident, but signed off on just $218,000 of the $1.68 million Bezos requested, finding his team was "overstaffed" with seven partners and 11 associates from two firms. During a phone hearing, Superior Court Judge John P. Doyle told William A. Isaacson of Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP that he did not question his integrity or that his efforts defending Amazon.com Inc. founder Bezos — the world's richest man — weren't reasonable, but that he would...

