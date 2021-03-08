Dickinson Wright Says Ga. Attorney Has No Claim For Fees

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Dickinson Wright told a Georgia federal judge that it doesn't owe an attorney more than $4 million in fees and damages for his work on a long-running defamation case because there's no fee-sharing agreement and it has no obligation to a former co-counsel. Dickinson Wright PLLC wants the court to throw out claims from Charles Dalziel Jr., a former co-counsel in the defamation suit, arguing he can't show that there was ever an agreement for him to take part in the case and that counsel representing co-defendants have no legal duties to each other. "That fundamental failure is fatal to plaintiff's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS