Lloyd's Says It Needn't Cover AmTrust Securities' Fraud Suit

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Hiscox Syndicate at Lloyd's of London argued in New York federal court that it shouldn't have to pay to defend AmTrust Financial Services Inc. in securities fraud allegations, arguing the alleged wrongdoing took place before the policy started.

Hiscox asked the court to hold that it is not obligated to either defend or indemnify the financial firm under its $10 million policy in a complaint filed Friday, claiming that the AmTrust insurance policy's "prior act" and "prior litigation" exclusions preclude coverage for wrongful acts that happened before Oct. 21, 2017, and that AmTrust's directors have been involved in underlying litigation...

