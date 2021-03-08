Venezuelan Oil Giant Can't Appeal $86M Bank Debt Ruling

Law360, London (March 8, 2021, 2:08 PM GMT) -- PDVSA's challenge to an order requiring it to pay $86 million to a Puerto Rican bank is "futile," given that the lender has been granted an exemption from the U.S. sanctions that the Venezuelan state-run oil company relies on, a London appeals court ruled Monday. A judge at the Court of Appeal has refused an application by a Venezuelan oil company for permission to appeal a summary judgment. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) Justice Stephen Males refused Petroleos De Venezuela SA's application for permission to appeal a summary judgment in November that went in favor of Banco San Juan Internacional Inc. He concluded that a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS