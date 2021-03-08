Verizon Customers Say Warranty Charges Uncalled For

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:46 PM EST) -- Verizon Wireless conspired with a warranty provider to bill customers for "smart home support" insurance for its devices by cramming account statements with unauthorized charges for the coverage, according to a proposed class action in New Jersey federal court. Verizon snuck charges for Asurion Warranty Services Inc.'s "smart home support" plan into paperless billing and auto payments, alleges Stephen Simoni, a Wyoming resident, in a suit removed to federal court in the Garden State on Friday. Customers aren't given confirmations by the wireless company on what was bought and are left with the charges, Simoni says. Simoni alleges damages under the...

