Canal Contractor Says 'Potential' Conflicts Undercut Award

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Panamanian contractor hired for a more than $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal argued late Friday that a $240 million arbitral award favoring the canal's operator must be vacated due to undisclosed "inter-relationships" between the arbitrators. International Chamber of Commerce rules designed to prevent bias state that a party must either show that an "actual conflict" exists or that an arbitrator failed to disclose information that could "lead a reasonable person to believe that a potential conflict exists," the contractor Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, and its shareholders said. The arbitrator appointed by canal operator...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS