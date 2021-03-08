Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Canal Contractor Says 'Potential' Conflicts Undercut Award

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:42 PM EST) -- A Panamanian contractor hired for a more than $3 billion project to expand the Panama Canal argued late Friday that a $240 million arbitral award favoring the canal's operator must be vacated due to undisclosed "inter-relationships" between the arbitrators.

International Chamber of Commerce rules designed to prevent bias state that a party must either show that an "actual conflict" exists or that an arbitrator failed to disclose information that could "lead a reasonable person to believe that a potential conflict exists," the contractor Grupo Unidos Por el Canal SA, or GUPC, and its shareholders said. 

The arbitrator appointed by canal operator...

