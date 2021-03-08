Jury Awards Samsung Rival $63M Over Screen Display Patent

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:55 PM EST) -- Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap's first patent jury trial since November ended Monday with a jury finding that Samsung Display Co. Ltd. willfully infringed Solas OLED Ltd.'s screen display patents and awarding $62.7 million in damages — an amount the judge could increase because of the willfulness finding. The jury awarded damages for two of the three patents at issue, and the finding of willful infringement means that Judge Gilstrap could choose to triple those damages. It also found that the asserted claims of a third patent are invalid. Solas launched its suit in May 2019, alleging the South...

