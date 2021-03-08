Developer Accused Of Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Fraud

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 12:47 PM EST) -- A housing developer is accused of fraudulently obtaining millions of dollars in low-income housing tax credits by using the incentives to finance parking facilities while charging tenants for parking in a complaint removed to Minnesota federal court. Dominium, which describes itself one of the largest low-income housing developers in the U.S., claimed federal low-income housing tax credits to cover its parking expenses while charging its residents for those costs, which is not allowed under the program, according to the complaint, a proposed class action filed in state court in February. The case was removed to the Minnesota federal court Friday, according...

