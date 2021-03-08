Union Pacific Fights Order To Hand Over Claims Playbook

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:49 PM EST) -- Union Pacific has asked the Texas Supreme Court to wade into a discovery dispute in a personal injury lawsuit, arguing a trial court wrongly ordered it to hand over its internal guidelines for claims and accident investigation, handling and resolution. Union Pacific Railroad Co. is appealing a Feb. 24 ruling from the Second District Court of Appeals that backed an order that it hand over certain internal documents to Seneca Wilson, who sued the company in 2019 after one of his minor sons had his foot amputated after being injured by a locomotive. In a petition for writ of mandamus the...

