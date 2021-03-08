High Court Won't Hear Bank's Bid To Arbitrate Ch. 7 Debt

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 10:48 AM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to hear an appeal brought by Synchrony Bank over a lower court ruling finding that the Federal Arbitration Act is in conflict with the federal bankruptcy code in a case involving Chapter 7 debtors with unpaid credit card bills. Denying a writ of certiorari sought by Synchrony, the high court dealt a blow to the lender's case over the Second Circuit's ruling finding that the discharge provisions of the Bankruptcy Code found in Section 542 are in conflict with the mandatory arbitrability provisions that are supported by the Federal Arbitration act. The case arose from...

