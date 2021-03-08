EDTX Jury Hits HP Spinoff With $172.6M Patent Verdict

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 3:38 PM EST) -- A Texas federal jury has handed Wapp Tech LP a $172.6 million win in its suit against a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. spinoff and its parent, finding that the companies' software infringed three of Wapp Tech's mobile app-design patents. After a five-day trial and less than three hours of deliberations, a unanimous jury held Friday that the HPE spinoff Seattle SpinCo Inc., its parent company Micro Focus (US) Inc. and three subsidiaries were liable for willfully infringing three Wapp Tech patents, which could warrant treble damages. The verdict is the latest chapter in a legal battle that Canadian company Wapp Tech launched...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS