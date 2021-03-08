Md. Senate OKs Banning Biz From Passing Tax To Customers

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 7:10 PM EST) -- Large online companies such as Google and Facebook would be prohibited from passing along the cost of a new tax on digital advertising in Maryland under a bill unanimously approved by the state Senate. S.B. 787, which passed the Maryland Senate on Friday by a vote of 46-0, would prevent large online companies that receive revenue from digital advertising from directly passing on "the cost of the tax imposed … to a customer who purchases the digital advertising services by means of a separate fee, surcharge or line item." The bill has moved to the state House of Delegates. The bill...

