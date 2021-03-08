Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attys Seek To Delay $2B Roundup Deal Hearing

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Counsel for the proposed class of future Roundup claimants and Bayer AG's Monsanto on Sunday asked a California federal judge to push back a hearing on a $2 billion settlement offer to May so they have more time to address recent objections to the deal.

The attorneys for the proposed class said that nine objections, along with four amicus briefs, were filed over the $2 billion deal to resolve potential future claims that the weedkiller causes cancer. In hundreds of pages, the objectors bring up numerous issues, such as attacks on the deal's fairness and a proposed science advisory panel, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!