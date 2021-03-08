Attys Seek To Delay $2B Roundup Deal Hearing

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:14 PM EST) -- Counsel for the proposed class of future Roundup claimants and Bayer AG's Monsanto on Sunday asked a California federal judge to push back a hearing on a $2 billion settlement offer to May so they have more time to address recent objections to the deal. The attorneys for the proposed class said that nine objections, along with four amicus briefs, were filed over the $2 billion deal to resolve potential future claims that the weedkiller causes cancer. In hundreds of pages, the objectors bring up numerous issues, such as attacks on the deal's fairness and a proposed science advisory panel, the...

