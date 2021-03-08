DOJ Worried Over Morgan Lewis Generic Price-Fixing Conflict

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 6:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has asked the Pennsylvania federal court overseeing its criminal case against Glenmark and Teva for the alleged fixing of generic-drug prices to examine potential conflicts of interest of Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP. The DOJ filed a motion Friday calling for a conflict of interest hearing to address concerns about Morgan Lewis' representation of Glenmark, its past representation of Teva in the case and its current representation of both companies in parallel civil litigation. "Based on the facts currently known to the United States ... the firm may well be unable to provide unconflicted representation to...

