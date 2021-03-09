Climate Youths Pivot Strategy After 9th Circ. Setback

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 12:26 PM EST) -- Young climate activists suing the federal government over its energy policies are hoping to save their case by scaling back their demands for relief after standing issues foiled them at the Ninth Circuit. Rather than head immediately to the U.S. Supreme Court to challenge the Ninth Circuit's 2020 reversal of an Oregon federal judge who said their case could go to trial, the plaintiffs on Tuesday asked the district court to allow them to amend their complaint to fix the standing problems that the split three-judge panel identified. The youths said they'll abandon their request that the court order the government...

