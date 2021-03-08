Hyundai Gets Win In $15M Suit Over Stranded Motorists

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 4:34 PM EST) -- A California jury has given Hyundai Motor America a win in a $15 million lawsuit alleging that one of its vehicles was defective and stalled in the Nevada desert, leaving the driver and her father stranded. According to an announcement from Hyundai, on Friday the jury found for the defense on allegations by Victor Partaker after Hyundai successfully argued in front of the court that the vehicle was not responsible for his injuries stemming from being stranded. According to the suit, the 2016 Hyundai Accent was leased by Partaker's daughter, and regularly stalled despite having been brought to the dealership for...

