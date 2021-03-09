JAMS Arbitrator Was Biased In Cruise Line Case, Suit Says

Law360 (March 9, 2021, 3:43 PM EST) -- The family of a Royal Caribbean crew member who died after a heart issue was purportedly mishandled while aboard a vessel is asking a Florida federal court to nix an award issued by an arbitrator who later joined JAMS, a for-profit institution that allegedly receives "significant repeat business" from the cruise line industry. The family of crew member Alfonso Hamilton asked the court to toss the award in favor of Royal Caribbean made by arbitrator Shelby Grubbs, who was appointed by the International Centre for Dispute Resolution, a division of the American Arbitration Association. According to the complaint, Grubbs moved to JAMS...

